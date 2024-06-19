VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Unifor announces ratification of labour deal with Taseko; Strike at B.C. mine ends

    The Gibraltar copper mine is seen in this photo from owner Taseko's website. (tasekomines.com) The Gibraltar copper mine is seen in this photo from owner Taseko's website. (tasekomines.com)
    Officials with Unifor say wage increases and equity measures are part of the three-year collective agreement ratified Tuesday evening by workers at the Taseko Gibraltar mine in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

    The package includes wage increases of 13 per cent over three years and changes to the drug testing procedures, which the union says add clarity and fairness.

    Also, a Women's Advocate will be introduced to champion equity and recognize the federal labour code's leave for Indigenous practices.

    Some 500 unionized workers had been on strike since June 1 before both sides agreed on a tentative deal Sunday.

    The Gibraltar mine, owned and operated by Taseko, is Canada's second-largest open-pit copper mine and the largest employer in B.C.'s Cariboo region.

    Company officials previously said that if the workers ratified the deal, work could resume as early as today.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.

