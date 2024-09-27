15 charges laid against 2 men in 'co-ordinated series of robberies,' Surrey RCMP say

A "co-ordinated series of robberies" targeting gas stations and convenience stores in Metro Vancouver has led to more than a dozen charges against two men, Surrey Mounties announced Friday.

Stephen Michael Ernest Webber and Adrian Craig William Horsburgh have each been charged with six counts of robbery, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Webber has also been charged with possession of a prohibited or non-restricted firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a valid licence or registration, police said.

The charges stem from six robberies that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 18, according to police.

Four of the incidents occurred in Surrey, one happened in Burnaby and one happened in Richmond.

In three of the cases, the suspects allegedly "drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the business in order to gain entry," police said.

Surrey RCMP's robbery unit led the investigation, liaising with police in other jurisdictions and ultimately executing a search warrant at a home on 144B Street near 71 Avenue.

During the search, officers seized evidence including a loaded shotgun and ammunition, police said.

The charges against Webber and Horsburgh were laid on Sept. 17, police said, adding that both men were "recently arrested" and remain in custody ahead of their next court appearance.

Online court records indicate Horsburgh, who was born in 1987, is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Oct. 2.

Webber, who was born in 1982, is scheduled to appear on Oct. 10.