UBC grad student launches toolkit to tackle climate anxiety
A graduate student at the University of British Columbia has launched a toolkit to help the growing number of people dealing with climate anxiety.
As several severe weather events hit B.C. hard in 2021, experts began noticing troubling trends.
"Studies have shown that people between the ages of 10 to 26 actually have very high levels of mental distress due to climate change,” Natania Abebe told CTV News.
Abebe, a UBC grad student, registered nurse and mental-health advocate, says he started noticing this herself while working as a teaching assistant for a course about the health impacts of climate change.
"A lot of the students that were in the course were experiencing high levels of distress,” Abebe said.
With that in mind, Abebe worked with fellow students and faculty experts at UBC, ultimately creating an educational toolkit called Exploring Climate Change and Mental Health for those struggling.
The toolkit includes a short documentary featuring students as well as experts from various cultural backgrounds discussing ecological change and climate anxiety.
“In the documentary we go in-depth in what we call earth emotions, eco-grief, eco-anxiety and eco-paralysis,” Abebe said.
“After people watch the documentary they have this toolkit where they can dive deeper into the emotions they resonate most with,” she added.
Abebe says it’s meant to provide people an avenue to work through their emotions, but also to be more sustainable in their every day life.
"I think if we just all come together and realize that this is normal and that there are ways to cope with it then we're more likely to be able to engage in more sustainable behaviours,” Abebe said.
“I feel like in documentaries we talk about big things, but then it just leaves the audience on their own, but I think it’s important to follow up on what you watch to see what you can actually do about it.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Bank of Canada rate hike not expected to impact credit card interest rates, expert says
With Canada’s annual inflation reaching its highest point in more than 30 years, interest rates could rise faster and higher, making mortgages and bank loans more costly. Credit cards, however, are generally not expected to be impacted by rate hikes.
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Trucks, SUVs to qualify for electric vehicle rebates as feds expand program
More electric vehicles will be eligible for rebates as the federal government raises the maximum qualifying price starting next week.
Vancouver Island
-
Inspectors reviewing potential cases of avian flu in Cowichan Valley
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is looking into the potential presence of an avian flu that's appeared in chickens in other areas of Canada and may be in the Cowichan Valley.
-
'It's shameful': First Nation shocked by B.C.'s decision not to amend case based on new policy
The lawyer for a B.C. First Nation challenging the province in a land rights trial says the government's decision not to adjust the case based on its own new litigation directives “undermines the process of reconciliation.”
-
BC SPCA rehab centre calling for donations of building materials to keep wild animals safe
Staff at the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) say they are in desperate need of construction supplies to help keep animals in their care safe.
Calgary
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is making health care difficult
The Alberta NDP shared some sobering statistics about how many doctors the province has lost so far this year, but the UCP government says the data tells a different story.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with national funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman has died: police
The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Missing Regina man found dead: police
A 51-year-old man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, Regina police said in a release.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
N.B.'s Horizon Health will remain in red level, maintain masks and visitor restrictions for a while yet
The CEO of Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick says there will be measures that will never go back to the way they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
Lights Out London: One simple step to help thousands of migrating birds
It couldn’t get much easier to assist tens-of-thousands of migrating birds that are passing through our region this spring — turn off your unnecessary lights.
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on
A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.
Northern Ontario
-
National conservation group launches largest single private conservation project in northern Ontario
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has launched what it says is the largest single private conservation project in Canadian history.
-
State of emergency in Kashechewan
Kashechewan Chief declares state of emergency as Albany River flooding risk is high.
-
Walmart stores -- including in northern Ontario -- end use of plastic bags
All Walmart stores in Canada no longer offer single-use plastic bags, the company announced on Earth Day on Friday.
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario extending remaining mask mandates until June
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.