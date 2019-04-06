

CTV News Vancouver





There are now 25 cases of the measles in the province this year after two new cases have been confirmed on the South Island.

The latest cases have prompted health officials to provide the MMR vaccine on Sunday because those who were exposed to the virus may still have an opportunity to prevent the infection.

South Island Health is warning people who were at the LifeLabs and West Coast Medical Imaging on Hillside Avenue between 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 and LifeLabs on West Saanich Road between 2:50 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

Those who were at the locations during those specified times and are not immunized or incompletely immunized are asked to call Saanich Health Unit at 250-519-5100 or the Victoria Health Unit at 250-388-2200.

The two health units will also be open on April 7 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to offer MMR vaccines.

The public may have been exposed to the contagious virus between March 27 to the 31, but immunization will no longer prevent infection.

March 27 between 1:30 to 6:20 p.m. at Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Young building

March 27 between 2 to 4 p.m. Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Bookstore in Fisher Building

March 27 during the afternoon and early evening on Transit buses #27 and/or #28

March 29 between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Victoria Health Unit

March 30 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at London Drugs (911 Yates Street)

March 30 during the late afternoon to early evening on Transit buses #27 and/or #28

March 31 between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at London Drugs (911 Yates Street)

March 31 between 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Hillside Mall

March 31 between 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Subway (4091 Shelbourne Street)

The two new cases come just days after South Island Health warned the public of another measles case.

What are the symptoms?

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through breathing, coughing and sneezing. It can live as long as two hours in an airspace, even after the infected person has left.

It can be spread as early as four days before an infected person knows they have the virus.

Initial symptoms include fever, diarrhea, coughing, runny nose, red and watery eyes and tiredness. After a few days, a rash begins, typically starting on the face and spreading across the body.

In rare cases, it can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, blindness, deafness, and even death.

The virus usually lasts seven to 10 days.