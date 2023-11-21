VANCOUVER
    • Two dozen properties evacuated as precarious rock looms over Penticton, B.C., homes

    The City of Penticton says it has temporarily evacuated 24 properties in a mobile home park over fears of a potential rock slide. The rock in question is pictured. (x.com/@cityofpenticton) The City of Penticton says it has temporarily evacuated 24 properties in a mobile home park over fears of a potential rock slide. The rock in question is pictured. (x.com/@cityofpenticton)
    Penticton, B.C. -

    The City of Penticton says it has temporarily evacuated 24 properties in a mobile home park over fears of a potential rock slide.

    The city says it was notified on Tuesday morning about a large rock that may break off a cliff, and a geotechnical engineer's review prompted the evacuation of the properties in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

    Shane Mills with the city's emergency operations centre says it's unknown how long residents will be out of their homes as the threat of the “precariously perched” rock is assessed.

    A photo posted by the city on social media shows the rock with a large crack on a slope near the evacuated properties.

    The city says affected residents were told of the threat by Penticton firefighters and bylaw workers Tuesday afternoon, and were urged to register with emergency support services at a local firehall.

    The city says the threat of the rock slide didn't prompt a state of emergency declaration, and the city plans to remove the rock after assessing the area.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

