Turkeys on farm with 'bird flu' to be culled, poultry group says
About 4,000 turkeys are expected to be euthanized on a farm in British Columbia's Fraser Valley on Saturday after the highly pathogenic avian flu spread among the flock, says a spokesman for the B.C. Poultry Association.
Ray Nickel said a quarantine zone has been established for three kilometres around the infected operation in Abbotsford, where he also has several farms producing chickens, turkeys and eggs.
“This is not a virus you trifle with. It's very deadly for poultry and birds die very, very fast. When we actually notice it, we want the (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) to act quickly and put the flock down because it's the best thing that can happen,” he said.
The agency confirmed the presence of H1N1 on the farm this week.
On Friday, it issued a statement saying a small flock of poultry in Richmond, B.C., had also been infected with so-called bird flu though it did not provide information on how many animals were involved, or the type of poultry.
Nickel said a 10-kilometre control zone is expected to be set up around the infected farm in the coming days and nearby poultry farmers will need a permit to move product in and out of their operations.
The Fraser Valley, where the commercial turkey farm is affected, is the location of about 80 per cent of the province's poultry farms.
Farmers have already endured a drought, labour shortages due to the pandemic and feed costs that have jumped by as much as 60 per cent, Nickel said.
“It's painful because it involves an enormous amount of resources and timing. In some cases flocks have to be moved around,” he said.
The inspection agency said while the so-called bird flu is not a food safety concern, it is spreading across the globe and anyone with birds must use preventive measures like securing their property by a fence.
Small flocks are at risk of contracting viruses like avian influenza, especially if they have access to ponds or bodies of water known to be used by wild birds, the agency said.
H1N1 can also be spread on the clothing and shoes of visitors and employees moving from flock to flock, through contaminated feed, water, bedding and farm equipment as well as via airborne particles and dust blown by the wind.
Avian flu cases have been confirmed in several other provinces, but no infections have been detected in humans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead.
Quebec City Halloween attacker found guilty of first-degree murder
A man who used a sword to kill and maim victims in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween night 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
Vancouver Island
-
2 people rescued, man still missing after boat capsizes on Vancouver Island
Two people were rescued and one man is still missing after a fishing boat capsized Thursday night in a remote region of Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetes
A Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Funeral services held for decorated 100-year-old Canadian fighter ace
Funeral services were held Friday morning for Second World War fighter ace James "Stocky" Edwards in Courtenay, B.C.
Calgary
-
Man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old Calgary girl
Police say the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking to school at the time.
-
Matthew Tkachuk sends support to Edmonton Oilers mega-fan Ben Stelter
Matthew Tkachuk says all of the Flames are behind Oilers fan Ben Stelter.
-
Calgary police looking for man believed to be armed and dangerous
Calgary police issued a warning Friday about a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deaths
A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'Really bad place': People in Edmonton's Chinatown sad, scared after deaths
Terry Dell has been living on the streets of central Edmonton for a few months now, and he's scared.
-
Things to do in Edmonton on May long weekend
You have three days off and don't know what to do? You've come to the right place. CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of events around the city this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Ice cream with a twist on tradition is returning to Toronto
Ice cream was a vehicle for confectioner Ed Wong to explore his identity as the son of Chinese immigrants. After a brief hiatus, his East and Southeast Asian flavours are returning to the city.
-
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spirits
Various studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic. But now, sales statistics show an increase in the popularity of alcohol-free beer, wine and spirits.
Montreal
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Quebec adopts ankle monitor system to protect domestic violence victims
Quebec has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt monitoring devices to protect victims of conjugal violence.
-
Canadian government eyeing vaccines after monkeypox outbreak in Quebec
The federal government said it is exploring the possibility of using its limited stockpile of smallpox vaccines to protect Quebecers from the recent outbreak of the disease's cousin, monkeypox.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
-
Winnipeg man fined for driving past flood barricade, getting stranded in water
Manitoba RCMP are reminding all drivers to respect road barricades that are blocking people from driving in flooded areas.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, man found dead behind apartment building
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
Saskatoon mom pushing for in-person doctor visits after her daughter went two years with undiagnosed respiratory issues
A Saskatoon mother is sharing the importance of in-person doctor’s appointments after it took two years to figure out why her daughter was experiencing reoccurring respiratory issues.
-
Charleston Hughes returns to the Roughriders highly motivated
Charleston Hughes is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after spending last season with the Toronto Argonauts.
Regina
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekend
While the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.
-
Regina police dog seriously injured during arrest
A Regina police dog was seriously injured during an arrest of a man charged with sexual assault, on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
London
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekend
The OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
Pump pain may keep some boaters out of the water
Dave Willacy was out early Friday to get his boat in the water and tuned up.
-
London police investigate 'suspicious' fire
London police have deemed a fire at Ark Aid Street Mission that caused an estimated $50,000 ‘suspicious.’
Northern Ontario
-
Bike patrols offer Sudbury police a unique view of the city
This week, police officers in Sudbury and one from Sault Ste. Marie completed bicycle patrol training and fine-tuned their skills.
-
Sault Summer Moon Festival returns
Preparations are underway for the upcoming Summer Moon Festival in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekend
The May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.
-
Girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont. under two-and-a-half-years-old: OPP
Provincial police have provided new information about the age of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River near Dunnville, Ont. earlier this week.