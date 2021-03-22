VANCOUVER -- The 7 p.m. cheer for health-care workers may have grown quieter since the start of the pandemic, but in one Burnaby neighbourhood, the celebration is still going strong.

Gabriel Mark Hasselbach, who is a professional musician, continues to celebrate local health-care heroes by playing his trumpet on the roof of his condo building every Sunday evening, rain or shine.

"I've developed quite a crowd of people that come out and sing along," he told CTV News Vancouver.

Hasselbach has been playing for the past year during the pandemic and says front-line workers still need the support of the public.

"We've kept the people's spirit up and I think we all appreciate what the first-line workers are doing and that includes people in the shops, our fire people, everybody," he said.

"We just need people to stay aware and stay in gratitude for these people."

Hasselbach says people love to sing along, especially when he plays "O Canada," which is always the final piece of the night.