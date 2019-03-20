

CTV Vancouver





Police in Vancouver say they've arrested a man in his 40s in connection with an overnight stabbing that left three people injured on the Downtown Eastside.

According to Sgt. Jason Robillard, two bystanders were trying to break up an altercation between a man and a woman near Carrall and East Hastings Streets at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police allege that's when the man involved in the original altercation stabbed the three others and fled the scene.

A short time later, a 45-year-old Vancouver man was arrested about a block away. He remains in custody.

The victims include a man in his 30s, who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Two women in their 30s were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe the man and woman involved in the initial altercation were known to each other and that the incident wasn't random.

Robillard said the investigation is ongoing, but that police anticipate criminal charges related to aggravated assault against the suspect.