Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans

It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.

The festivities began Saturday with football fans gathering in Terry Fox Plaza for a tailgate party before the BC Lions game.

The Lions beat the Calgary Stampeders 41-30 in front of a crowd of 30,149 to punch their ticket to the CFL's Western Final.

Next door at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks dropped the puck against Dallas at 7 p.m.

The doubleheader of NHL and CFL games on the same day is a rare occurrence.

"We came to see the Canucks game, but we saw the BC Lions playoff game was on, so we decided to go to both games,” said Brad Troop, who drove six hours for the back-to-back games.

“It’s unbelievable, two events on one day. You don't see that."

“I’ve been a Lions fan since about '69,” said Clarence Juillette, who’s held season tickets to the team since 2011.

“We’ve been to about six Grey Cups together.”

The last time the Lions won the Grey Cup was in 2011.

One lucky fan was also able to win big Saturday, with the organization giving out a pair of tickets to one of Taylor Swift's recently announced concerts at BC Place next December.

On Sunday, the Vancouver Whitecaps take the field for a playoff game of their own.

The busy weekend isn’t just exciting for sports enthusiasts, but for downtown businesses as well.

"The economic impact of these events is really important to our businesses, to our restaurants, to the city in general,” said Jane Talbot, CEO of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association.

“We have three big games happening and there’s a lot to celebrate.”