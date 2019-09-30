Warning:disturbing content

VANCOUVER - The trial of a man accused of killing a Vancouver couple is now entering its second week.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband 68-year-old Richard Jones. He has pleaded not guilty.

The couple was found dead in their Marpole home on Sept. 27, 2017. In an opening statement, the Crown said they have no evidence of any connection or relationship between the accused and the victims, but they intend to argue the violent killings were the result of planning and deliberation.

Prosecutor Daniel Mulligan told the court he expects they’ll hear evidence Jones died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” including stab and slash wounds, and his wife died of blood loss due to her carotid artery being severed.

Last Thursday, Kam’s former roommate Darby Norton testified Kam became a tenant in the rental house he was also living in on Granville Street during the summer of 2017. He testified Kam told him he was originally from Hong Kong, had studied economics at the University of Alberta, and was going to be looking for employment in a related field. Norton told the court Kam said he was living off his savings in the meantime, and also played video games for money.

The court has heard testimony from witnesses who described seeing a knife and hatchet on the ground at the front of the victim’s home, on the day their bodies were found.

The first police officers who arrived at the home testified they noticed bloody footprints on the back steps, and a lot of blood in the kitchen area of the home.

The defence has not yet presented its case.

Warning: Graphic content. CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live from court. Follow along below.