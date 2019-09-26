The trial of a man accused of killing a Vancouver couple in their Marpole home two years ago continues today with more witnesses expected to be called by the crown.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 68 year-old Richard Jones and his wife, 65 year-old Dianna Mah-Jones.

The bodies of the couple were found on September 27, 2017. Prosecutor Daniel Mulligan told the court in an opening statement the crown contends the pair were violently killed on the evening of September 26th.

“The crown will argue that the evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Kam was the killer, and that these killings were the result of planning and deliberation,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan also said the crown has no evidence of any relationship or connection between the accused and the victims.

The defence has not yet presented its case.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

Warning: Graphic content. CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live from court. Follow along below.