Crown will be calling more witnesses at the second day of the trial of a man accused in a fatal stabbing attack at an Abbotsford high school in 2016.

Thirteen-year-old Letisha Reimer was killed, and another student whose name is protected by a publication ban was seriously wounded in the attack at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on November 1, 2016.

Gabriel Klein is charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault, and has pleaded not guilty.

In an opening statement on Monday, the Crown said it is not being disputed that Klein is the person responsible for the stabbings. Prosecutor Rob Macgowan told the court the Crown understands Klein intends to raise the defence of not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Klein, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was found fit to stand trial by the B.C. Review Board earlier this year. At the time, his lawyer Martin Peters said there had been a change in his medication and his mental state had improved.