NEW WESTMINSTER - Almost three years since 13-year-old Letisha Reimer was fatally stabbed inside her own high school in Abbotsford, her family members gathered at New Westminster Supreme Court for the trial of the man accused of killing her, and seriously wounding another student.

Gabriel Klein stood in court and pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder, and one count of aggravated assault.

His appearance has changed dramatically since his first court appearance: Klein now looks much more heavy-set, with longer curly hair and glasses.

In an opening statement, prosecutor Rob Macgowan told the court it is not being disputed that Klein was the person responsible for the stabbings.

"We understand Mr. Klein intends to raise the defence provided for in Section 16 of the Criminal Code, namely that he is not criminally responsible by reason of a mental disorder. For this, Mr. Klein bears the burden of proof," Macgowan told the court.

The first witness was Canada Border Services Agency officer Krysten Montague, who testified Klein was brought to her by American border patrol on Oct. 30, 2016, after he was detained for crossing illegally at Huntingdon.

Montague testified Klein told her he was looking for work in the area and had gotten lost. She told the court he was "very clean cut," well-spoken, and did not appear agitated in any way. She testified he also told her he was homeless and had no money to get back to Vancouver, but refused her offers to call a shelter, saying he would go to a nearby Tim Hortons and ask people for money.

The court also heard from a witness who had been an international student at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School on Oct. 31, 2016 - the day before the attacks. She testified behind a screen in court, and said she spoke to a man that day outside the public library, which connected to the school.

Security video of the interaction was played in court. The Crown says the other person is Klein.

The student testified the man asked about her age, whether she lived in Abbotsford, and whether she went to the school.

Macgowan told the court in the Crown's opening statement that Klein attended the emergency department at Abbotsford Regional Hospital later on Oct. 30, and was directed to a local homeless shelter upon discharge.

Macgowan said on the morning of the attacks, Klein met with an income assistance worker at the shelter and then left with all his belongings.

He told the court they'll hear Klein went to a liquor store, and appeared to steal some alcohol. Security video from the liquor store was played in court.

Macgowan told the court Klein went to a Cabela's outdoor sporting goods store just after noon that day, where the Crown maintains he stole a hunting-style knife used in the attacks.

Security video from that store was also shown in court.

The court also viewed a six-second cellphone video captured by a student, which shows part of the fatal stabbing inside the school. Macgowan told the court the student thought someone had fallen or gotten into a fight, and only sent the video to one friend.

Macgowan added the student did not intend for the video to be shared with anyone else.

Earlier this year, the B.C. Review Board found Klein fit to stand trial. Last year, Klein was found unfit, and the board heard he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been hearing voices.

In January, the accused's lawyer and psychiatrist reported his mental state had improved significantly.

His lawyer, Martin Peters, said at the time there was a change in his medication.

There was a delay of over an hour to the court proceedings in the afternoon on the first day, due to technical issues with the courtroom's audio system.

Outside the courthouse, a collection of colourfully painted rocks bearing messages like "hope" and "love" were assembled near a sign that read, "In loving memory of Letisha Reimer."

The trial continues Tuesday.

