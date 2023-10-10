Trapped raccoon rescued from Port Moody dumpster

Police in Metro Vancouver helped a "four-legged bandit" escape from a dumpster Monday night.

A security guard at a construction site in Port Moody called police at around 9 p.m. to report a "suspicious circumstance of an animal wailing in distress," according to spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias.

Upon arrival, officers found a raccoon trapped in a "large receptacle" and helped it get free by using a wooden beam to create a "makeshift ramp," the statement from police explained.

Once out of the bin, the critter scampered off, apparently uninjured.

"This is certainly a unique call (for) service but it demonstrates how versatile policing can be. Often times we have to think outside of the box – or receptacle – to troubleshoot and solve problems,” Zacharias said.

A video of the rescue was shared on social media.