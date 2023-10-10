Vancouver

    • Trapped raccoon rescued from Port Moody dumpster

    This photo, shared by the Port Moody Police Department, shows a raccoon trapped in a dumpster. (Image credit: Twitter/ This photo, shared by the Port Moody Police Department, shows a raccoon trapped in a dumpster. (Image credit: Twitter/

    Police in Metro Vancouver helped a "four-legged bandit" escape from a dumpster Monday night.

    A security guard at a construction site in Port Moody called police at around 9 p.m. to report a "suspicious circumstance of an animal wailing in distress," according to spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias.

    Upon arrival, officers found a raccoon trapped in a "large receptacle" and helped it get free by using a wooden beam to create a "makeshift ramp," the statement from police explained.

    Once out of the bin, the critter scampered off, apparently uninjured.

    "This is certainly a unique call (for) service but it demonstrates how versatile policing can be. Often times we have to think outside of the box – or receptacle – to troubleshoot and solve problems,” Zacharias said.

    A video of the rescue was shared on social media.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News