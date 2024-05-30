Transportation service cuts loom if funding can't be found for programs: TransLink report

Funding for Metro Vancouver’s largest transportation network is once again being brought to the attention of local mayors.

Ahead of Thursday's mayor's council meeting, TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn wrote a statement calling for additional support as the company's local government funding programs are set to expire in 2025.

“Right now, the future of this program is in jeopardy. With a looming fiscal cliff, program funding runs out after 2025 which will mean significant cuts to programs and services. This is a reality none of us wants to see,” wrote Quinn.

This program intends to connect the region with safe and affordable travel options and provide access for everyone.

TransLink says in 2024, the program has contributed to 63 walking, cycling, and multi-use path projects across the region, as well as 69 roads, structures, and bus speed and reliability upgrades. The company says it has also supported maintenance and pavement rehabilitation for the 2,700 lane-kilometers of the major road network that TransLink oversees.

TransLink data shows that $144 million was made available this year to local governments, which supported 104 projects. Since 2017, $884 million has been spent on 733 projects.

The report reads that after 2025, the 2024 investment plan does not include any additional program funding. Without it, TransLink will have a funding shortfall of $600 million annually beginning in 2026, meaning significant cuts to programs and service across the organization.

The mayor's council will hear from TransLink on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. where TransLink is expected to ask the group to develop a new funding model alongside senior governments.