VANCOUVER -- With ridership expected to increase on Metro Vancouver transit, TransLink will share some of the new safety initiatives it's taking Thursday.

TransLink saw an 83 per cent decrease in ridership in recent weeks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but is now expecting an increase in transit trips as B.C.'s economy slowly reopens.

In preparation, TransLink is scheduled to show some of its COVID-19 safety measures in a morning briefing.

Earlier this week, TransLink said physical distancing might not always be feasible.

"We do have to be upfront and say that distancing is not always going to be possible on transit," TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy told CTV News Tuesday.

"In those instances when distancing is not possible, that's where a mask can be a good recommendation."

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Wednesday that face masks are now recommended if maintaining a two-metre physical distance isn't possible.

As of Tuesday, TransLink said SkyTrain was up to about 90 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 service levels, and SeaBus service had resumed sailings every half hour.

