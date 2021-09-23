TransLink says it's seeing a surge in ridership, but transit use is still only about half what it was before COVID-19

TransLink's Skybridge is seen over the Fraser River in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) TransLink's Skybridge is seen over the Fraser River in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener