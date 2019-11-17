

Jen St. Denis, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - TransLink is warning of major bus and SeaBus disruptions tomorrow as a labour dispute between transit workers and their employer continues.

Bus drivers and maintenance workers are refusing to work overtime as part of their job action, which means commuters will face delays and crowded buses again this week.

SeaBus service will be reduced on Monday and Tuesday, and TransLink is also warning that overtime bans mean that 10 per cent of bus service could be affected, meaning buses could come less often.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, SeaBus will run every 15 minutes.

But from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and after 9 p.m., SeaBus will only run every 30 minutes.

A full list of alerts and bus cancellations can be found on TransLink's website, or check their Twitter feed.

Coast Mountain Bus Company and Unifor, the union representing transit workers, met last week, but contract talks broke off with no resolution of the key issues, including the union's push for a wage increase.

The union has said drivers will not be working overtime on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

That overtime ban affected traffic in downtown Vancouver during rush hour on Nov. 14, as a bus brought down some wires near Seymour and Robson streets. Because of the overtime ban, maintenance crews did not repair the problem until the next day, meaning buses had to be detoured until repairs could be completed.