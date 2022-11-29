Transit police shoot alleged armed man in Vancouver's Gastown, sending him to hospital

A man is expected to survive after being shot by police, who were responding to reports of an armed individual late Nov. 28. A man is expected to survive after being shot by police, who were responding to reports of an armed individual late Nov. 28.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener