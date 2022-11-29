Transit police shoot alleged armed man in Vancouver's Gastown, sending him to hospital

A man who was shot by transit police in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night is expected to survive.

Officers from both the Vancouver Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon near Cambie and West Cordova streets at 10:15 p.m., according to a late night tweet.

.@TransitPolice have notified the IIO after a police involved shooting in Vancouver. Officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon. One man was injured in the interaction and taken to hospital. No Officers were injured. Further information to follow. — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) November 29, 2022

MVTP Const. Amanda Steed tells CTV News that when officers arrived on scene, the man was still in possession of that weapon.

“During the interaction, he was shot by officers,” said Steed. “To my knowledge, less lethal bullets were not used.”

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison says it was a transit officer who shot the man, not municipal police.

Once the man was injured, police say he was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified and has launched a probe.

A bystander posted video of the interaction on social media, which appears to show at least half a dozen officers standing over a man lying on the ground.

CW: police violence, blood



Cops just shot a man outside my house. Witness thinks it was rubber bullets. Said he was running around with his pants down. Appears to be breathing. pic.twitter.com/614KWPrTty — SEAN ORR (@seanorr) November 29, 2022

Witness reports suggest the man was running around with his pants down before he was shot by police.