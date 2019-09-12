

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking the public to help identify a man they say committed two violent robberies at SkyTrain stations last month.

The first incident occurred early in the morning on Aug. 18, roughly 15 minutes after midnight. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was on a bus to Marine Drive Canada Line station.

Police said the suspect befriended the victim, following him off the bus near the station. The suspect asked for a cigarette, and initially walked away when the victim refused to give him one. Police said he soon returned, allegedly tackling the victim and placing him in a headlock until he went unconscious.

When the victim woke up, police said, "the suspect demanded he buy him a drink" at the Canada Line station. While the victim was in the store, the suspect fled on a Canada Line train, taking the victim's phone with him, police said.

The second incident occurred two days later, shortly before midnight on Aug. 20. On this occasion, the suspect approached the victim, a 26-year-old man, as he was entering Stadium-Chinatown Expo Line station.

Transit police said the suspect started a conversation with the victim, who tried to leave, only to be grabbed, placed in a headlock, and choked until unconscious. The suspect stole the victim's wallet and later made a $400 purchase from a convenience store using the victim's credit card, police said.

In a release, police said they are "very concerned by the level of violence this suspect is willing to use."

In an effort to identify the suspect, Transit police released both a photo and video of him taken by surveillance cameras at Stadium-Chinatown station prior to the Aug. 20 incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Indigenous man in his late 30s. He stands approximately 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a stocky build and short brown hair. During both incidents, he had a pair of white-framed sunglasses with reflective lenses propped up on his head, according to police.

Police ask anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect or may have witnessed either incident to contact the transit police tip line at 604-516-7419 and refer to file 2019-15236. Tips can also be provided via text message at 87-77-77.