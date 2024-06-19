Trailer of ATVs stolen from Langford business in broad daylight, RCMP say

Police in Langford are asking the public for help as they investigate a brazen break-in that culminated in the theft of two vehicles and a trailer.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, West Shore RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

A thief or thieves broke into Island Earth Landscaping's business parking lot at the corner of Westhills and Langford Lake drives, bringing with them a "newer model" Ford F150 pickup truck, according to police.

They used the truck to tow away a "flat deck utility trailer" that had two all-terrain vehicles attached to it, police said.

Mounties shared video of the truck leaving the lot with the trailer attached. They described the truck as "dark-coloured," with "blacked-out tinted front and rear windows," a large dent on the passenger side door frame and no front licence plate.

The driver was wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket, police added.

The trailer has B.C. licence plate 41922U, and the two ATVs are a blue 2020 Yamaha with licence plate 19256X and a green Yamaha with no licence plate attached, according to RCMP.

West Shore RCMP shared this photo of the stolen trailer. (West Shore RCMP)

Police are asking anyone who was driving in the area between 7 and 8 a.m. on Sunday and has dash cam video to review it to see if they captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to the theft should call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.