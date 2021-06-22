VANCOUVER -- A toddler fell from the second floor of a Burnaby, B.C., apartment building over the weekend, prompting a public warning about leaving windows unsecured during the province's heat wave.

The 14-month-old boy was taken to hospital after plummeting to the ground, but fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a building on Arcola Street. Burnaby RCMP said it appears the toddler climbed onto some furniture before falling out of a window that had been left open due to the hot weather.

"In this case, it just took a moment for the child to fall while a parent had briefly stepped out of the room," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

"As the weather heats up, we are urging all parents and families to do a safety assessment in their own home."

The heat wave currently sending temperatures soaring across the province "provides a perfect opportunity to evaluate window safety," Kalanj added.

Fraser Health recommends that parents move furniture and other household items away from windows to discourage kids from trying to peer out.

A list of safety tips on the health authority's website also warns that screens won't prevent children from falling through a window. "They keep bugs out, not children in," it reads.

Instead, officials suggest installing window guards that act as a gate, or safety locks that prevent windows and doors from opening more than 10 centimetres.

Parents should also talk to their children about the dangers of playing near windows, Fraser Health said.