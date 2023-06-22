Time to plan August: Vancouver Mural Festival releases 2023 lineup of events

Crowds gathered outside the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street and 5th Avenue for the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival's Mount Pleasant street party. (Photo: Gabriel Martins) Crowds gathered outside the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street and 5th Avenue for the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival's Mount Pleasant street party. (Photo: Gabriel Martins)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener