3 arrested for allegedly buying Porsches, BMWs, Audis with fake bank drafts, B.C. RCMP say

Three suspects have been charged for allegedly using forged bank drafts to purchase high-end vehicles – including Porsches, BMWs and Audis – from sellers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, the RCMP announced Wednesday.

The victims included businesses and individuals who listed vehicles for sale online, and their combined losses totalled more than $850,000, authorities said.

Richmond RCMP began investigating the fraud scheme in January, and executed search warrants at two properties, arresting two of their three suspects.

Officers have also recovered 10 of 16 vehicles that were allegedly purchased using the forged drafts, which were valued between $33,000 and $103,000 each, the detachment said in a news release.

Eight of the vehicles have been returned to their rightful owners, while the other two are “subject to legal proceedings,” Richmond RCMP said.

“Our officers have worked tirelessly to bring those responsible for this significant fraud network to justice,” said Insp. Michael Cohee, in the release. “We also want to extend our gratitude to the public for their vigilance and co-operation throughout the investigation.”

Authorities said the three suspects – Ka Tin Hong, Shing Wai Wong and Pui Hei Chu – are facing 30 criminal charges, including fraud over $5,000, ID-related offences, and instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

Richmond RCMP said sellers can help protect themselves from fraud by verifying bank drafts at the financial institutions where they were issued before finalizing any transactions.