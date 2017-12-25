

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A family in Ladner is busy spending Christmas preparing nine turkeys to share with almost 200 people looking for somewhere to eat a holiday meal.

Jeff Brown and his mother Shirley are hosting their third annual Jingle and Mingle community dinner for anyone looking for a warm meal and a place to connect on Christmas.

"We've been in this community for 40 years and we thought it was time to give back," Brown told CTV News.

The event will start with about 120 free dinners being served Fisherman's Hall in Ladner. Brown said people who are alone or new in the community are especially welcome.

Later, the family will bring 50 or 60 more meals to people spending Christmas on the street. Last year, they brought meals to residents in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. This year, they're heading to the Whalley area of Surrey.

"For some people [a hot meal] is something they're not getting that often," Brown said.

A local restaurant, Vagellis Grill & Lounge, has opened their kitchen to volunteers to prepare the meals and the family also received food donations from local farmers and businesses.