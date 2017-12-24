Strangers have made Christmas magical for a young boy dealing with medical issues in Delta, B.C. by sending him more than 3,000 Christmas cards.

Six-year-old Owen Hill Davie suffers from two rare genetic conditions that mean he requires round-the-clock care. It's hard for him to pick up toys, but brightly coloured Christmas cards make him laugh and smile.

"He loves the musical cards because they surprise him. He loves the textures of cards, the sound when he bangs his hand against them" said his mother Stephanie Hill Davie. "But mostly he really loves being read to."

About a month ago, his family put out a call on Facebook asking friends and neighbours to spread a little Christmas cheer by sending Owen a card. The response, Stephanie said, has been incredible.

"It's overwhelming but it's overwhelming in a good way," she said.

Every day in December Owen received almost 200 cards. They came from all over North America and as far away as Russia, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Australia. Some got delivered by Canada Post and others were dropped off in person. A local Save-On-Foods grocer even set up a little mailbox for customers to drop off cards for Owen. Stephanie said several teachers also stopped by with boxes of cards their students wrote.

"Every card is special. Every card has a unique story and a different reason of why we love it," Stephanie said.

Owen is diagnosed with CHARGE syndrome and Kabuki syndrome, two rare disorders that cause a host of medical issues. He can't sit up or eat by himself, and his low muscle tone prevents him from doing things other six-year-olds can.

"Owen isn't capable of ripping open presents," his mother said. "And there's not much available that's geared to a child of his physical abilities."

Two years ago, Stephanie issued her first request for cards for Owen. The family expected a few cards from friends and family, but received over 8,000. They enjoyed the two hours per day they spent opening and reading the cards to Owen. This year, they decided to ask for cards again after Owen spent some time in the hospital in the fall.

This time around, Stephanie said she's been warmed by messages of encouragement contained in the cards, as well as by stories from other families whose children are dealing with similar issues.

"The magic is amazing," she said. "Owen's wish was fulfilled the day the very first card arrived."

Anyone who wants to send Owen a card can write him at the following address:

Owen Hill Davie

4295-96th Street

Delta, B.C.

V4K 3N3

