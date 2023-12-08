Time's up for some short-term rentals in B.C., as new housing rules transform scene
Nancy Paine's short-term rental business is dead in the water.
As co-founder and CEO of Victoria-based Superhost, Paine said she had been at the forefront of the Airbnb revolution for seven years, acting as a “liaison” for homeowners needing help with the logistics of running a listing on the accommodation site.
At the peak of business, her staff managed 65 properties, welcoming thousands of guests from around the world to what Conde Nast Traveller magazine recently rated as the “best city in the world.”
“I have such great relationships with my homeowners,” Paine said.
But Paine said that will all come to an end next spring when British Columbia enacts a law restricting short-term rentals to a homeowner's principal residence. It's among new housing regulations being rolled out over two years, with the government saying it wants to stop short-term rentals “taking away homes people need.”
“I expect business volumes to really plummet as of January and then, basically, I won't have a business as of May 1,” said Paine.
“I'm planning to close my business as of May 1. It's really sad because I've worked really hard â€¦ I have 15 staff that I'm going to have to lay off,” she added.
Short-term rental managers like Paine across B.C. are lamenting the demise of their business model, while real estate agents say owners of investment properties are being forced to sell at a loss or risk being unable to pay their mortgage.
Supporters of the policy agree about some of those impacts - the difference is they think it proves the policies are a success.
The government said the suite of reforms gives local governments stronger enforcement tools, and establish the province's role in regulating short-term rentals. Details released Thursday said local governments could “opt out” of the principal-residence requirement annually if their community had a rental vacancy rate of three per cent or more for two consecutive years.
B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon said in an interview on Tuesday that the number of former short-term rentals going up for sale in Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna showed the policies were working.
He said Airbnb property managers should find new jobs.
“We know also that there's a real shortage of property rental managers across the province â€¦ and so there are opportunities for those that are looking to stay in that field. But we need the housing for people in British Columbia.”
Asked if he had compassion for owners forced to sell, or short-term rental managers going out of business, Kahlon said other people were “struggling to find a place (to live) because of a shortage of spaces.”
But Paine said that not all the housing that will be forced off Airbnb is suitable for long-term rentals.
She pointed to units in The Janion - a four-storey downtown Victoria building built in 1891 - where some of her clients own units. It was given a “transient zoning” designation ahead of the 1994 Commonwealth Games, when the city was short of space for visitors.
The building was among properties exempted from a 2017 municipal ban on short-term rentals on non-primary-residence units. City of Victoria spokeswoman Colleen Mycroft said buildings already let out short term at the time were allowed to continue operating on a “non-conforming” basis.
She said that in 2023, about 650 business licences were issued for units with “non-conforming” status and there were a total of 1,600 such units in the city.
Mycroft said the new provincial legislation will eliminate the non-conforming exception for buildings like The Janion.
But Paine said the small units in the building aren't ideal for long-term rental.
“You are literally opening up your bed in the living room â€¦ and then the beds flip out and is either turned up to a table or a couch,” she said.
Paine said some of her clients aren't bothering to spend about $1,500 renewing their short-term licenses in January.
She said some units are returning to the long-term market. Others will be used occasionally by owners.
Orion Rodgers, another short-term rental property manager in Victoria, manages about 30 properties. He said he also worried his business will be “erased” under the new law.
“And all of my staff, they'll lose their jobs and I'll lose my business, which was a lawful business to operate,” said Rodgers, who has seven employees.
Rodgers is also a spokesman for the Property Rights Association of B.C., a group representing about 2,500 property owners that he said was “born out of this legislation.”
He said members are mostly middle-class, and aren't “sitting on the beach â€¦ drinking margaritas.”
Rodgers said the government was using the timeline for the new legislation to “manipulate” owners into renting them out long term or put them up for sale.
“People will face heavy losses â€¦ and the people that are going to buy them are not there. No one's there yet because the interest rates are so high and the bar for entry to purchase is so high,” said Rodgers.
The group had sent letters to Kahlon and municipalities in the hope of having their views reflected, but haven't heard back.
In Kelowna, Amanda Van Der Lee's company, How to Host Property Management and Design, manages properties, gives advice on interior design and provides other resources for short-term rental hosts.
She said most of her clients purchased condos in Kelowna to get into the real estate market and if forced to convert them to long-term rentals, they would have no or negative cash flow.
“For someone's mortgage to go up $1,000 to $1,500 a month and not be able to get the amount of rental income on a monthly basis, if they go long term â€¦ it would force a sale and properties aren't selling right now,” said Van Der Lee. “There are so many properties that are hitting the market.”
Van Der Lee said owners are having their rights stripped away.
“God forbid people buy a vacation home in Kelowna and they're able to subsidize some of the costs of that home by renting it out. Like, when did that become such a crime?” asked Van Der Lee.
Tsur Somerville, associate professor with UBC's Sauder School of Business, agreed the new rules are going to make some people suffer, but he has less compassion for investors.
“You invested in the unit, there is risk in real estate and this was part of the risk. Nobody guaranteed an investor with the return,” said Somerville.
Somerville said places including Vancouver and Toronto have raging housing crises and the notion of using a unit as a hotel instead of long-term rental housing strikes him as “very, very problematic.”
A recent McGill University report, prepared by David Wachsmuth, a professor in the School of Urban Planning, said there was an average of 28,510 short-term rental listings active each day in B.C. in June 2023, a year-on-year increase of almost 18 per cent.
The report said short-term rentals were taking 16,810 units off the province's long-term market, 19 per cent up on the year before.
“The COVID pandemic caused a massive decline in STR activity, but as of 2022 growth is strong across all regions of the province, and B.C.'s STR market is now at an all-time high,” said the report.
“If the province's STR market remains on its current trajectory, we expect STR-induced housing loss to increase 15.6 per cent to 19,400 by summer 2024, implying a further $23 increase in average monthly rents in medium and large cities in the province,” the report continued.
Nathan Rotman, policy lead for Airbnb in Canada, said the report isn't “credible” and was paid for by the B.C. Hotel Association “with an interest in spreading negative information” about short-term rental.
Rotman said Airbnb doesn't oppose regulation and is willing to work with the province on implementation, but the new legislation goes “a little bit too far” and it will not “alleviate the province's housing crisis.”
“It's going to make travel less affordable for one million British Columbians across the province while reducing the income for some short-term rental hosts,“ Rotman said in an interview last week.
Wachsmuth couldn't be reached for comment, but Andy Yan, director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University, said the report was solid and was “leading public policy in Canada.”
Yan said when the concept of short-term rental began, it was “casual” - it could be someone's spare room or an air mattress. Then professional players entered the industry and started to distort the rental market, he said.
There have been other problems - Yan described a “horrible” case in which a man described taking over strata councils to maintain the right for Airbnb listings in certain downtown Vancouver buildings.
He said the new technology represented by Airbnb's online platform “affects our economy and our housing market.”
A Desjardins report released last week seems to agree. It said short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada.
The report said the proliferation of short-term rentals on platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo had a significant effect on the affordability and availability of homes, reducing the number of units for long-term rentals and resale.
Kahlon said the report “confirms” the need to “take action.”
He said the government was now working with local governments on how to implement the new rules.
He said by later next year, the province would have a full registry of short-term rental hosts in B.C., and they would be required to ensure their data is correct.
Kahlon said owners who broke the rules would face fines of up to $3,000 per day and companies in violation would also be punished.
Paine said for now she is trying to keep her team “upbeat and positive” and they would be working throughout the holiday season.
“We're gonna have a really fun Christmas party,” said Paine.
“I told them it's business as usual until May because I want people to still be engaged in their jobs.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
More wintry weather is on its way to Canada, with a big storm system closing in
Canadians should expect snow, freezing rain and more winter conditions this weekend as storms travel across the country.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Canada is deporting more people faster, drawing concern from migrant advocates
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Time's up for some short-term rentals in B.C., as new housing rules transform scene
Short-term rental managers across B.C. are lamenting the demise of their business model, while real estate agents say owners of investment properties are being forced to sell at a loss or risk being unable to pay their mortgage.
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
NFL coach apologizes for crediting 9/11 hijackers for co-ordination in Buffalo Bills team meeting years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Remains of missing hiker Melissa McDevitt found on Vancouver Island
The skeletal remains of a 39-year-old hiker who went missing in the southern Vancouver Island backcountry one year ago have been found.
-
Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Nanaimo, RCMP say
A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nanaimo Thursday.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Weekly update shows slight increase in hospital population
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. ticked up slightly this week, but remained well below the early-October high.
Calgary
-
Calgary's menorah lighting ceremony takes place without mayor
Members of the Jewish community in Calgary gathered in the atrium of city hall on Thursday night for the first day of Hanukkah without the city’s leader in attendance.
-
Overnight snowfall leads to slick, slippery roads in Calgary
Some persistent snow overnight has created some challenging conditions for drivers on the last day of the work week in Calgary.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Edmonton
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
-
Homicide reported in Westlock County; man and woman found dead
A man and woman in Westlock County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 'Cool' end to the week, big warm-up Sunday
No more snow for the next week (or longer) in Edmonton. But, temperatures WILL slip to sub-0 C highs for the first time since Dec. 1.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police amid domestic disturbance in Newmarket: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers amid a domestic disturbance north of Toronto Thursday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
-
Used clothing store in Toronto's west end evacuated after grenade found inside: police
A used clothing store in Toronto’s west end has been evacuated after a grenade was reportedly found on the premises, police say.
-
Woman dead following reported altercation at group home north of Toronto
A woman is dead following a reported altercation at a group home north of Toronto on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec set to invoke closure to pass controversial health care reform
The Quebec government says it plans to invoke closure to pass the province's controversial health care reform, Bill 15.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain and more snow on the way beginning this weekend in Montreal
First, it was heavy snow, then the cold, and now the Montreal-area is bracing for heavy rain, followed by another round of snow beginning this weekend.
-
7 days of strikes for Quebec's Common Front
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
Winnipeg
-
Icy roads, snowy conditions prompt school and bus cancellations in Manitoba
Icy roads and snowy weather in parts of Manitoba have prompted some school and bus cancellations on Friday.
-
Winnipeg breaks 100-year-old weather record on Thursday
The warm weather in Winnipeg on Thursday put an end to an end 100-year-old temperature record in the city.
-
Will Winnipeg have a white Christmas?
If you’re anything like Michael Bublé or Bing Crosby before him, you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, just like the ones you used to know.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with murder, attempted murder following unrelated stabbing assaults: police
A 38-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in three unrelated incidents in October that left a woman dead, Regina police said.
-
No injuries reported in west Regina house fire
Regina Fire says no one was injured after they responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon.
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man facing more than 60 sexual offences
A Cape Breton man is facing dozens of charges, including human trafficking and child pornography, in connection with alleged sexual offences involving at least 17 people.
-
Prices at the pumps drop across the Maritimes
Motorists in the Maritimes are paying less for gas and diesel after prices decreased overnight in all three provinces.
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
London
-
Cyclist struck by London police cruiser, SIU investigating
London police say York Street has reopened to traffic after a serious crash on Thursday.
-
Novice driver charged with possession, impaired driving
A novice London driver has been charged with possession of meth and “other drugs” as well as driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday night.
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
Northern Ontario
-
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
-
Infant death in Wawa being investigated by police
An investigation is underway after an infant with no vital signs was brought to a northern Ontario hospital, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo racquet club fire causes $1 million in damage
Damage is estimated at $1 million after flames broke out at the Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo Friday morning.
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.