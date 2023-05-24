Time for mass timber and prefab? B.C. eyes changes to 'bias' in building code
Materials and methods for building housing have hardly changed in a century in British Columbia and the provincial government is now looking at ways to bring housing online faster and more sustainably.
Prefabrication and mass timber construction make up only a small portion of the housing built in the province and the housing minister sees regulations ripe for change to make them a more attractive option for builders.
“It means you can get projects done at double the speed and actually way more sustainable than using traditional methods,” said Ravi Kahlon of pre-fab construction.
“We (also) need to look at the building code to find ways to make the ability to use mass timber in housing much more smooth. We know there’s a bias against mass timber in the building code.”
In B.C., houses and townhomes are essentially built from scratch on-site, but in much of the world panels are pre-fabricated more efficiently in warehouses and assembled on-site.
“We save approximately two months off the construction schedule compared to a traditionally-built on site,” said Norman Morrison, founder of Ajia Custom Pre-Fab Homes, one of the few companies offering that model of homebuilding.
“We use panelized structural framing because that still allows us to be completely custom, we can literally build any size, shape or style.”
LOTS OF TALK, LITTLE MOVEMENT ON MASS TIMBER
Pre-fab construction is also how mass timber projects are built, but the technology isn’t widely used for a number of reasons, even though the current building code allows projects of up to 12 storeys.
“It’s a chicken and egg situation,” said Brad Doff, with SFU’s Renewable Cities Program, explaining that because it’s not widely used, there’s not a lot of wood fibre for the panels, and there’s not much produced because it’s not widely used. https://www.renewablecities.ca/
Mass timber construction involves taking smaller pieces of lumber, engineering them together with bonding agents. This makes them so strong they can replace concrete and steel but with a dramatically reduced carbon footprint and faster assembly; many of the panels are pre-fabricated off-site.
“There are a number of barriers to this relatively new technology and building type. Some of them are at the regulatory level,” said Doff, who is encouraged that Kahlon is enthusiastic about the technology and reducing hurdles.
“We're not going to see the uptake of mass timber or prefabrication if the system's going to slow us down and developers aren't going to save the money to get occupants in there earlier because that’s where we see a lot of cost savings.”
DESIRE FOR INNOVATION, BUT BARRIERS REMAIN
Six-storey wood-frame structures are common in B.C., but there are only a handful that are taller, even though the technology is proven. UBC’s Brock Commons is 18 storeys tall but remains an outlier.
“It really is, I think, an opportunity for us, as we go forward. We already have in BC more mass timber buildings than all of North America combined, so we are leading the way,” said Kahlon.
“Not only can we support forestry in British Columbia, we can support innovation but at the same time ensure that our buildings are sustainable. There’s not many products that allow you to do all those things.”
So all eyes are now on his government to see if they’ll follow through with their commitments to modernize the process, invest in non-market housing, and let industry move as fast as it’s able, rather than as fast as red tape will allow.x
“We’re talking about a big paradigm shift,” observed Doff. “We've seen other industries -- agriculture and retail -- just explode in productivity, 1500 per cent over the last 75 years and construction is just a couple percent each year over that same time span.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday with firm words but a disastrous Twitter announcement that did little to counter criticism that the 44-year-old Republican may not be ready to take on former President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially entered his bid to become U.S. president. But in his column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham says DeSantis is trailing Donald Trump by 36 points among Republican primary voters, and he faces an uphill battle to become the Republican nominee.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
Health Canada recalls Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella
Health Canada has issued a recall notice about Simply Hot brand Thai green peppers over possible salmonella contamination.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Vancouver Island
-
CFAX Santas Anonymous donation helps feed families and send kids to camp
A donation of more than $21,000 to the Burnside Gorge Community Association will help support families make ends meet and send 30 kids to camp this summer.
-
Giant dinosaur animatronics on Vancouver Island up for sale
More than a dozen animatronic dinosaurs on Vancouver Island are going up for auction.
-
West Shore RCMP seek teen after assault on bus driver in Langford
Mounties are appealing to the public to identify a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Langford last month.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Yewande, Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo gain a baby gorilla
A baby gorilla has been born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
-
Firefighters douse flames in Forest Lawn
Calgary firefighters knocked down flames at a house in Forest Lawn Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, Leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
Toronto
-
Mississauga teacher alleges 'uncontrollable' violence, fear inside middle school
A Mississauga teacher who penned a letter, posted anonymously to social media, detailing troubling allegations targeting a middle school is speaking out in the hopes of making the school a safe learning environment.
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
-
'It's getting worse': Years of underinvestment paved way for downtown Toronto decline even before pandemic hit, experts say
In Part 1 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto asks: Is the city’s core coming apart at the seams, and how did it get to this point?
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks to Winnipeggers during town hall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Winnipeg is going to end with a town hall meeting in the city Wednesday evening.
-
Building owner makes statement after Winnipeg apartments go up in flames
The company that owns Quail Ridge Apartment Homes said the building is “no longer inhabitable” after a fire ripped through the apartment complex on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
American soda pop a big draw for Sask. store
There’s an unassuming store in a Saskatchewan town about an hour from Saskatoon where customers from all over the province flock to get their unique products. The owners of Kelvin's Perk in Watrous have stocked the shelves to make every day feel like the fourth of July.
-
Injuries from 2016 Sask. school shooting claim teacher's life, family says
A Saskatchewan teacher who survived a 2016 fatal school shooting in La Loche, Sask. has died due to complications from her injuries, her family says.
Regina
-
'Tired of bailing this organization out': Regina city council approves more debt for REAL
The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) can now pay its bills after city council approved the organization to access $3.4 million in its line of credit.
-
Regina gang maintains drug monopoly through threats of violence, court documents reveal
Testimony from a recent Regina attempted murder trial provides a glimpse into the inner workings of Regina's street gangs and how one of them maintains total dominance in the city's drug trade.
-
Nursing students work to help food insecurity in North Central Regina
A group of nursing students have taken on a community nursing project out of the North Central Family Centre for their clinical placement.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Canadian quiz show superchamp Mattea Roach finishes second in 'Jeopardy Masters'
Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the 'Jeopardy Masters' title.
-
N.B. Health Council publishes health spending data
The New Brunswick Health Council has created a web page that highlights money spent on health care services in the province compared to the rest of the country.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'This behaviour is unacceptable': Bus shelter vandalism caught on camera
On Tuesday, Carol Ann Distler came home to a disturbing sight after a group of teens smashed the bus shelter glass outside of her home. But unfortunately, she said this isn’t the first time this has happened.
-
Climate Emergency: Why did London, Ont. lose ground in its effort to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions?
One year into London, Ont.’s strategy to address climate change, total greenhouse gas emissions have moved in the wrong direction.
-
WATCH
WATCH | A 'Rex block' is in store for London, Ont. Here's how the weather pattern will impact the region
The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing, and the sun is shining throughout the region. But the risk of frost still lingers, with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory Wednesday night and into Thursday for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby resignation formalized
The resignation of a local Catholic school board trustee has been formally accepted.