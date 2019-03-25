

Who knew there are so many fruit beer lovers in the Lower Mainland?

The first-ever Fraser Valley Fruit Beer Festival is more than five months away, but tickets to the Aug. 24 event were already 70 per cent sold out by Sunday – just a day after they first went on sale.

"Thanks for your support to put cool events like this in our hometown," organizers said in an Instagram posing announcing how many tickets had sold over the weekend.

The unexpected demand for tickets has organizers working with the City of Abbotsford to potentially expand the festival and find a new venue with a larger capacity.

Held at the Rail District Community Market, the festival will showcase more than a dozen craft breweries, including well-known local names like 33 Acres, Four Winds Brewing, Luppolo Brewing Co., and Twin Sails Brewing.

According to its website, the festival is intended to be "an amazing day of incredible craft beer."

"We have invited some of our favourite breweries in the world to collaborate with Fraser Valley and Okanagan organic fruit and herb farms to celebrate our local agriculture in a unique and tasty way," organizers said on the festival's website.

"All breweries and farms are encouraged to work together to create a unique beverage to serve at the festival. Expect to see fruited saisons, mixed-fermentation ales, pilsners, pale ales, milkshake beers, and many more different styles of beer made with local British Columbia produce - including a few of our favourite small breweries from across Canada and the United States."

Those looking to add a meal into the experience will be able to taste offerings from The Downlow Chicken Shack, Big Day Barbeque and Banter Ice Cream.

"Expect the best of the best summer foods curated to satisfy all of your snacking needs," the website read.

The event will also feature musical performances by Daniel Tait and Tiger Moon.

Tickets are on sale for $65 each through the festival's website, and only those who are 19 or over will be allowed into the event.