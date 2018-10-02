

CTV Vancouver





Visitors at two of Vancouver's most popular beaches will soon be able to buy booze under a newly approved park board pilot project.

Beer and wine will be served at the English Bay and Kitsilano beach concession stands for two years, during which the board will assess whether to expand to other locations.

Under the plan, a small area beside the concessions will be reserved for alcohol consumption.

The move is expected to be a popular one – a previous survey found 79 per cent of people support booze sales at beach concession stands, according to a park board report. Only 16 per cent said they disagree with the idea.