

CTV Vancouver





An early morning fight along the Granville Strip sent four people to hospital, three of them with serious injuries.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers came upon two groups, made up of men and women in their 20s and 30s, fighting on Granville Street near Helmcken Street.

Three people were found suffering stab wounds after the fight ended and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our investigators are working diligently to piece the evidence together and are hopeful that criminal charges will soon be laid,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Police said several arrests have been made but did not specify how many.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or have cell phone or dash-cam video to contact them at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.