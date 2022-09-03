Three-alarm fire at Surrey home displaces residents

Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning that drew dozens of firefighters to the Newton area.

The blaze broke out at a home on 130 Street near 65B Avenue around 8 a.m. The Surrey Fire Service told CTV News that seven trucks and 26 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Photos from the scene show a large section of the back of the house has was completely charred and firefighters working to douse flames in the attic.

Crews fight a fire in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

While the fire was knocked down fairly quickly, a spokesperson says the heat, smoke and water seriously damaged the home as well as damaged the exterior of the house next door.

All the residents got out safely and were assessed by paramedics. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.