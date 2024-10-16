'Threats will not deter us': B.C. Sikhs react to RCMP allegations linking India to violent crimes in Canada
Members of B.C.’s Sikh community are speaking out following the stunning RCMP allegations that Indian diplomats are linked to violent crimes on Canadian soil.
Representatives of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple – as well as those close to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the president who was shot dead last year – said they feel vindicated by the developments in the RCMP’s investigation.
The force announced Monday it has evidence of India’s alleged involvement in crimes, including homicide and extortion, targeting the Sikh separatist movement.
The Canadian government has now expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, creating a diplomatic firestorm between the two countries. India responded by announcing it is expelling six Canadian diplomats, including the top two stationed in New Delhi.
The RCMP’s latest allegations come as no surprise to some members of the Sikh community who have faced numerous threats, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice
“They tried to assassinate and kill me in New York,” he said. “In Canada, they did a drive-by shooting at my close friend’s house, too.”
The RCMP said it has issued warnings to more than a dozen people over the last year, while conducting its investigation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described India’s alleged involvement in the violence as a “deeply unacceptable violation of Canada’s sovereignty and of international law.”
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and a “threat to the Canadian democracy.” He also called for an emergency meeting of the government’s public safety committee.
Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the B.C. Gurdwaras Council, knew Hardeep Singh Nijjar for more than 15 years prior to his assassination, and has been in regular contact with his family since. He called the vindication the community is feeling “bittersweet.”
“We had to lose such a respected and beloved leader in our community, in Hardeep Singh … to show that India is actually doing all of these clandestine activities in Canada,” he said.
Four Indian nationals have been charged with his killing.
India has denied the allegations that its diplomats collected information on South Asian Canadians, then passed that information on to criminals who took violent action.
Despite the damning allegations, Sikh leaders said they will not be silenced and are not afraid.
“These assassination attempts and death threats will not deter us from advocating for the Khalistan movement,” said Pannun.
With files from the Canadian Press
