Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed, two others injured in car crash

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -

One member of the Thompson Rivers University men's volleyball team is dead and two more are in critical condition following a car crash Wednesday in Kamloops.

The RCMP says their small car was hit by an out-of-control vehicle and pushed into a busy intersection in Kamloops, causing a multi-car pileup.

The crash happened Wednesday near the TRU campus.

The school has confirmed the three men - all in their '20s - played for the university's Wolfpack volleyball team. Their names have not been released.

Investigators say one of the men died in hospital and the other two are being treated for what are described as “life-altering” injuries.

Seven other people were hurt in the pileup - with three needing hospital care and four treated at the scene - and RCMP in Kamloops are appealing for witnesses or dashcam video as they try to determine what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.