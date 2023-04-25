'This would make a lot of sense': City councillor believes 'pedestrian scramble' could help solve safety issues at busy intersections
By summer 2024, Vancouver could see 'pedestrian scramble' intersections throughout the city.
"We definitely have high pedestrian volumes downtown where this would make a lot of sense," said councillor Peter Meiszner, who helped bring forward the motion.
The concept allows pedestrians to walk across the intersection in all directions, including diagonal, while cars from all directions are stopped. The design is common in large cities including London and Tokyo.
Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood implemented its own 'pedestrian scramble' a decade ago. A city official told CTV News it’s proving successful on many levels.
"It is not within the top 50 accident locations in Richmond, so clearly it is not a safety hazard," said Clay Adams, Director of Corporate Communications & Marketing for the City of Richmond.
One researcher from Simon Fraser University believes the intersection innovation could help address serious road safety issues for pedestrians.
"Every year in Vancouver there's about 10 people who are killed while walking our streets, and about 160 people who are seriously injured," said SFU Health Sciences professor Meghan Winters.
Winters tells CTV News that the change has little downside, with a low cost burden for taxpayers.
"This is the kind of intervention that we need to put into place on a broad scale, and pretty quickly."
"In Downtown Vancouver we have tons of pedestrians out," said Meiszner. "They outnumber cars, so we need to do what we can to prioritize some movement around the city."
Meiszner says the city's traffic engineers are working to assess the impact the scramble would have on traffic flow.
Council is now seeking feedback from the public on which intersections could benefit from the change. A city staff report on the project is expected to be complete by fall.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
Certain strains of bird flu spread 'efficiently' among ferrets, suggest potential for human transmission: new research
New Canadian research has found that certain strains of bird flu, responsible for the deaths of millions of birds worldwide, are capable of spreading quickly and 'efficiently' between ferrets in a laboratory setting, raising alarm bells that it may be able to jump species to humans as well.
'We're in a space race': NASA chief on China, Canada's increased role in space, Russia partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel
Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.
Florida's killer clown case finally ends with plea deal
A clown came to Marlene Warren's door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband's second wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer, closing a case that is strange even by Florida standards.
'High probability' spacecraft crashed on moon: Tokyo company
A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.
Vancouver Island
-
Large fire destroys wood shop: Saanich Fire Department
Emergency crews responded to a large fire in Saanich, near Elk and Beaver Lakes Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Unbelievably upsetting': Residents unsure of what's next and who's to blame after Langford highrise evacuated
Emotions are running high as hundreds of people vacate a troubled highrise in Langford due to "life-safety" concerns with the structure.
-
Missing Ontario woman located safe in B.C.
A 55-year-old woman from Ontario who was without contact with her family for more than a week has been located safe in B.C., according to RCMP on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building
Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.
-
Calgary carbon capture companies finding new markets
At its most basic, Carbon Upcycling Technologies captures the bad stuff and turns it into good stuff that helps capture more of the bad.
Edmonton
-
Kings fans donate to Edmonton girl's charity drive after Kane calls out abuse in L.A.
Oilers sniper Evander Kane says he is "disgusted and appalled" by the way some people in Los Angeles treated a 10-year-old Oilers fan who travelled south to cheer on her team.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Toronto
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
16-year-old boy charged in stabbing on TTC bus at Old Mill Station
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenage boy at Old Mill subway station three months ago.
Montreal
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
'Not handling this very well': Manitoba woman upset over at-home sleep test process
A Manitoba woman waiting for sleep apnea treatment says she's back on another waitlist after paying out of pocket for an at-home test.
-
Winnipeg librarian wins big after three-game Jeopardy streak
This Winnipegger walked away tens of thousands of dollars richer after a winning streak on Jeopardy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Fire on Sask. First Nation leaves several homeless
Several families have lost everything after a fire near North Battleford.
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Civil proceedings against former Regina doctor delayed over cancer treatments
A civil case brought forward against a former Regina doctor who was acquitted of sexual assault charges is on hold for medical reasons.
-
'It's frustrating': Regina police chief acknowledges need for traffic enforcement in the Greens
Chief Evan Bray elaborated on the Regina Police Service's (RPS) efforts to curb a rise in driving offences following a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
London
-
Charge laid after driver caught speeding 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
London, Ont. to receive brief bout of sunshine before rain settles in
If April showers bring May flowers then your garden is in luck, as Environment Canada is forecasting multiple days of cloudy skies and rain, slated to begin on Friday.
-
Ivey receives $30-million donation to transform presence in downtown Toronto
In what is the largest single donation ever made by an individual to Ivey Business School and Western University, a $30-million gift will transform the business school’s presence in downtown Toronto and support the new Donald K. Johnson Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Three northern Ont. cities among top 10 best places to buy a home in Canada
Northern Ontario made headlines during the height of the pandemic for attracting people from expensive and crowded southern cities with the region's lower housing prices and cost of living.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'I'm very upset': Waterloo parent takes issue with handling of air filter units in school
Rolled out across Ontario during the pandemic as a means to reduce airborne viral spread, a Waterloo parent is taking issue with how the public school board is using its HEPA filter units in classrooms and has kept her child at home for the entirety of the calendar year thus far because of what she sees as a failure to address air quality in class.