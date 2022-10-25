This craft beer brewed in Vancouver was named the best in Canada

A beer from Vancouver's Callister Brewing Co. took home the top prize at the first Canada Beer Cup. (Image provided by the BC Craft Brewers Guild) A beer from Vancouver's Callister Brewing Co. took home the top prize at the first Canada Beer Cup. (Image provided by the BC Craft Brewers Guild)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener