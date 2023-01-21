This B.C. RCMP detachment now has an 'exchange zone' for people meeting internet strangers

Mounties in Coquitlam say they have created a "buy and sell exchange zone" outside their main detachment to provide a safe place for people to complete transactions that began online.

The hope is that the designated area will help incidents like those reported in Vancouver in September, in which victims were robbed after arranging meetings with purported buyers of goods on Facebook marketplace.

A large sign outside the Coquitlam RCMP building at 2986 Guildford Way indicates an area where video surveillance is always in operation. While the area will not be "actively monitored," it serves as a high-visibility area for face-to-face transactions, where people have easy access to police assistance if they need it.

"The safety and security of the community is our top priority," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in a news release announcing the space.

"We are encouraging the public to utilize this space if they are planning to buy or sell something online."

The detachment is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and police recommend that people use the area during those hours.

For those who can't use the exchange zone, for whatever reason, police offer the following tips: