This B.C. RCMP detachment now has an 'exchange zone' for people meeting internet strangers

Mounties in Coquitlam say they have created a "buy and sell exchange zone" outside their main detachment to provide a safe place for people to complete transactions that began online. (Coquitlam RCMP) Mounties in Coquitlam say they have created a "buy and sell exchange zone" outside their main detachment to provide a safe place for people to complete transactions that began online. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener