Facebook Marketplace seller robbed at gunpoint in coffee shop, Vancouver police warn

Vancouver police have issued a public warning after a string of robberies involving Facebook Marketplace users, including one terrifying incident that saw a seller robbed at gunpoint.

Authorities said that robbery took place Monday night inside a coffee shop in the city's Kerrisdale neighbourhood, where a Facebook Marketplace user arranged a meeting to sell a designer watch.

A suspect described as a man in his 30s with a beard walked into the coffee shop, pointed a firearm and took the watch before fleeing into a waiting vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said three robberies involving Facebook Marketplace users have been reported since Saturday, though it's unclear if they are connected.

"Each of these victims took precautions and arranged to meet in a public place," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "Still, that wasn't enough to prevent them from being robbed and victimized – and that has us incredibly concerned."

On Saturday evening, a 21-year-old man was trying to sell a used phone through Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet in Champlain Heights. Authorities said when the seller arrived, he was met by two men who appeared to be in their late teens.

"They robbed him of his phone and hit the victim in the head with a weapon, then attacked him with bear spray," the Vancouver Police Department said in the release. "The victim was injured and required medical treatment."

Another Facebook Marketplace seller – a man in his 30s – arranged to meet someone in the same neighbourhood to sell two used iPhones around noon on Sunday. A suspect described as a teenage boy grabbed the phones and ran away, police said.

While investigators work to determine whether the incidents are related, authorities noted that online buyers and sellers can meet at the police headquarters at 2120 Cambie Street to complete their transactions.

"We have a safe-exchange location that is well lit and monitored by security cameras," Addison said. "This is a safer place to meet if you’re planning on buying or selling something online, and we encourage everyone to use it."