Canucks acquire defenceman Brannstrom from Avalanche for Poolman, 2025 draft pick

The Vancouver Canucks have sent defenceman Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche for defenceman Erik Brannstrom.

Brannstrom, 25, had spent his entire six-year career with the Ottawa Senators before signing with the Avalanche in free agency in July. He signed a one-year, US$900,000 deal.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound blue liner had three goals and 17 assists in 76 games for Ottawa in 2023-24.

Brannstrom was the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. The Swede has seven goals and 62 assists in 266 career games.

Poolman, meanwhile, last appeared in an NHL game on Oct. 18, 2023 for the Canucks and has been sidelined since due to a head injury. He skated in three games for Vancouver in 2022-23 and had one assist.

The 31-year-old is expected to miss the 2024-25 season due to injury, according to a release from the Avalanche. Vancouver is retaining 20 per cent of Poolman’s salary as a part of the deal.

“Erik is a dynamic skater and skilled player who adds to our depth on the backend,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “We would like to thank Tucker for his time in Vancouver.

"It was extremely unfortunate that he was unable to continue his career here due to injury and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.