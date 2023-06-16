Third person dies after ‘multiple suspicious deaths’ in Kelowna home: RCMP

A third person found inside a Kelowna home during a double homicide investigation earlier this month has now died, according to Mounties.

In a news release Friday, Kelowna RCMP said two other people were found dead inside a residence in the 400 block of Swan Drive just before 9 p.m. on June 8.

“Police can now confirm they are investigating a double homicide after officers found two people deceased in the residence that evening,” RCMP said in the release, adding that a third person found in the home was taken to hospital that night, but has since succumbed to their injuries.

Mounties said the investigation continues in collaboration with the BC Coroners Service, which is also conducting a parallel investigation into the deaths.

Investigators believe there are no outstanding suspects and that this is an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk to the public.

“The family in this matter has asked for privacy and the Kelowna RCMP is honouring their wishes and will not have further comment at this time,” RCMP added.