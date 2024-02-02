Things to do in Metro Vancouver on the first weekend of February

The first weekend of February brings with it events celebrating Black History Month, Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year, plus the conclusion of this year's Dine Out Vancouver Festival.

Here are some things to do this weekend in Metro Vancouver.

Wellness Show

Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre on Saturday or Sunday for "The Wellness Show," which describes itself as "Western Canada’s biggest and most established health and lifestyles showcase."

More than 250 exhibitors and 100 speakers are participating in this year's event, which is the 31st annual show.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 if purchased online in advance, or $12 at the door.

Lunar New Year at VPL

Vancouver Public Library is hosting Lunar New Year celebrations at its central branch downtown on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The free event will feature a lion dance, tea ceremony, music and more to welcome the Year of the Dragon. Registration is required, and the event was full as of Friday afternoon, with registrants being added to a waitlist.

Songs of Freedom

Also full but notable this weekend is the annual "Songs of Freedom" concert honouring Black music and culture in British Columbia.

This year's concert takes place Saturday night at Christ Church Cathedral and features blues legend Jim Byrnes, The Sojourners, spoken word artist Jillian Christmas and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

Capilano Love Lights

Love is in the air – suspended high above the Capilano River, to be precise – at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park this month. The attraction's "Love Lights" display begins Friday and runs through Feb. 25, with extended hours on Valentine's Day through the weekend following it.

"Love Lights is our romantic ode to love with perfect photo opportunities at every turn," the park says on its website.

Last weekend of Dine Out Vancouver

Finally, this year's Dine Out Vancouver Festival concludes Sunday, and numerous culinary events are scheduled for the festival's final weekend.

In addition to fixed-price menus at participating restaurants, the are neighbourhood, brewery and distillery tours, classes and special dinners scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

More information and a list of events can be found on the Dine Out Vancouver website.