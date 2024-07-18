'Things have dried out': Fire risk climbing as warm temperatures grip Vancouver Island

As tinder dry conditions set in across Vancouver Island a brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Port Alberni, burning dangerously close to the city's hospital.

“It was kind of a creeping ground fire that was starting to catch some of the moss and trees on fire,” said Chief Mike Owens, with the Port Alberni Fire Department.

Every day since July 5, the Alberni Valley has seen daytime-high-temperatures well into the 30s.

Wednesday’s blaze was the tenth fire in the Valley since the beginning of July.

“We’re certainly in a situation now where we’re in extreme fire danger rating and there’s potential all the time for small fires to become big fires,” Owens said.

On the South Island the danger rating has been elevated to extreme for the first time this summer while much of the rest of the island is considered high risk.

“Things have dried out,” said Chief Chris Aubrey, with Langford Fire Rescue.

Aubrey says with no rain in the forecast the potential for a large scale brush fire is a real concern.

Last Friday a campfire ban came into effect throughout the province.

“It came in at a really good time, it came in just as things were really starting to dry out,” said Aubrey.

The City of Langford has worked hard to fire-smart the community, educating residents on best practices to prevent fires from getting out of control. Making sure combustibles like leaves and branches aren’t piling up near homes is one simple but crucial part of this strategy.

“It doesn’t stop the fires from occurring but them from wiping out communities,” Aubrey said.

“It’s just common sense steps that we can take that will have a profound impact on protecting your property.”

There are currently two small wildfires burning on Vancouver Island. One near Harmac Mill in Nanaimo and the other just outside the community of Sayward. Both are listed as under control.

“The fire risk is serious, so new fires are going to start more easily, they are going to spread more rapidly and they are going to challenge our suppressions efforts,” said Sam Bellion, a fire information officers with BC Wildfire Service.

With more hot and dry weather ahead fire officials are urging people to be vigilant by obeying fire bans and reporting when they observe new fire starts or dangerous activity.