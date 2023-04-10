'They're fighters': Squamish couple injured in California hit-and-run crash

Squamish residents Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi were struck in a hit-and-run incident on April 7 while vacationing in San Diego, Calif.

The couple, both age 31, were unloading their luggage when they were hit by a black, older-model Lexus sedan, according to local police. The driver then fled the scene.

Gulbranson is in a medically induced coma with traumatic brain injuries.

Fighting back tears, Kevin’s sister Allison Gulbranson tells CTV News her brother is "in critical condition."

"He’s currently in ICU,” she said. “Dayae has lower leg injuries that are quite serious. She is conscious.”

Kevin also suffered multiple broken bones in the accident.

“They did brain surgery a few nights ago,” added Allison. “We’re hoping he’s going to make a full recovery.”

San Diego police said the vehicle that hit Kevin and Dayae will have damage to the passenger side, including a missing side mirror. There is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

“It makes me so upset and angry that someone could do this,” said Allison. “Knowing that they seriously injured two people.”

A “Kevin and Dayae Need Our Help” GoFundMe page has been set up, raising more than $70,000 in donations so far.

“We’re praying for him right now. He’s in a real battle,” said GoFundMe organizer Devin McNulty. “They’re fighters.”