'They're fighters': Squamish couple injured in California hit-and-run crash

Squamish residents Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi were struck in a hit-and-run incident on April 7 while vacationing in San Diego, Calif. Squamish residents Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi were struck in a hit-and-run incident on April 7 while vacationing in San Diego, Calif.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener