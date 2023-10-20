Vancouver

    These B.C. cities just broke 83-year-old high temperature records

    Cranbrook, B.C., is seen in an image from the city's website. (cranbrook.ca) Cranbrook, B.C., is seen in an image from the city's website. (cranbrook.ca)
    In the 122 years that weather stations have been active and monitoring temperatures in and around Cranbrook, B.C., the mercury had never risen to 24 C on Oct. 19, until Thursday.

    Thursday's high broke a record that had stood for 83 years, and by a substantial margin. The previous hottest-ever Oct. 19 in Cranbrook was just 21.1 C, back in 1940.

    A ridge of high pressure brought record heat to several communities around the B.C. Interior on Thursday, according to preliminary data released by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday.

    Kamloops and Lillooet each also broke records set back in 1940, albeit by considerably smaller margins than Cranbrook did. Kamloops' new record is 25.1 C, just a tenth of a degree higher than the 1940 high of 25 C. Lillooet hit 25.2 C this year, up from a previous record of 23.3 C.

    The full list of records set or tied Thursday in B.C. follows, in alphabetical order by community.

    • Cache Creek area: Tied record of 24.8 C set in 2014
    • Clinton area: New record of 20.7 C, old record of 18.3 C set in 2014
    • Cranbrook area: New record of 24 C, old record of 21.1 C set in 1940
    • Kamloops area: New record of 25.1 C, old record of 25 C set in 1940
    • Lillooet area: New record of 25.2 C, old record of 23.3 C set in 1940
    • Lytton area: New record of 22.7 C, old record of 21.8 C set in 1978
    • Sparwood area: New record of 21.1 C, old record of 20.6 C set in 1974
    • Williams Lake area: New record of 19.9 C, old record of 19.4 C set in 2014  

