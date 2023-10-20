These B.C. cities just broke 83-year-old high temperature records

In the 122 years that weather stations have been active and monitoring temperatures in and around Cranbrook, B.C., the mercury had never risen to 24 C on Oct. 19, until Thursday.

Thursday's high broke a record that had stood for 83 years, and by a substantial margin. The previous hottest-ever Oct. 19 in Cranbrook was just 21.1 C, back in 1940.

A ridge of high pressure brought record heat to several communities around the B.C. Interior on Thursday, according to preliminary data released by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday.

Kamloops and Lillooet each also broke records set back in 1940, albeit by considerably smaller margins than Cranbrook did. Kamloops' new record is 25.1 C, just a tenth of a degree higher than the 1940 high of 25 C. Lillooet hit 25.2 C this year, up from a previous record of 23.3 C.

The full list of records set or tied Thursday in B.C. follows, in alphabetical order by community.