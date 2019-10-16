VANCOUVER - The parents of Lisa Dudley, the Mission, B.C. woman who was shot in her home in September 2008 and lay paralyzed for four days before dying en route to hospital, is outraged the man who ordered the hit on their daughter and her boyfriend is being moved to a halfway house.

Tom Holden was originally charged with two counts of first degree murder. He pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to nearly 10 year in jail. Holden began serving that sentence in February 2017, so Dudley’s parents were shocked when they got a phone call saying he has already been granted day parole.

"Justice hasn’t been served here. Human life has been devalued, Lisa’s life has been devalued," said her step-father Mark Surakka. "The justice system, if you want to call it that, has devalued her life. They’ve said it's only worth two years and eight months in jail."

According to Holden’s parole documents, the board concluded "the sight you have gained through counselling…..your valuable community and family supports…and the viability of your release plans….determine that your risk on day parole would not be undue."

"That’s a travesty. That’s against justice," said Surakka, who believes Holden is just as responsible as the men who carried out the murders. "He may not have physically had his hand on the trigger, but he pulled it. Mr. Holden ordered and directed the killing. He provided the money, the $25,00 and the gun."

For Dudley’s loved ones, the early day parole is adding insult to injury. The police officer who responded to the shots fired call in Mission that night, who laughed it off and didn’t go inside the home where Dudley lay dying, lost just one day’s pay.

"The officer was promoted," Surakka said. "And to our family that’s tacit approval of what he did."

Dudley’s parents were told Holden will be moved to a halfway house next week after serving just over a quarter of his sentence, and will be eligible to apply for overnight passes. Their reaction? "There is no justice."