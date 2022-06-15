Theft of N95 masks from hospital, thousands of over-reported hours leads to B.C. nurse's suspension

A Surrey, B.C., nurse was suspended for three months after an inquiry determined they over-reported the number of hours they worked and stole N95 masks from a hospital.

A notice posted Tuesday by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said a consent agreement was reached to address conduct issues going as far back as 2012.

The notice said the licensed practical nurse over-reported their annual practice hours between 2012 and 2019, which led to a discrepancy of 7,623 hours.

The nurse also stole a box of N95 masks from a hospital in February 2020, BCCNM's notice said. While COVID-19 hadn't been declared a global pandemic at that point, the first few cases had been announced in B.C.

The nurse agreed to a three-month suspension of their registration and a public reprimand.