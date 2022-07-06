The race to replace John Horgan: B.C. jobs minister won't run for NDP leadership
The race to replace John Horgan: B.C. jobs minister won't run for NDP leadership
British Columbia's jobs minister says he will not be throwing his hat into the NDP leadership ring.
Ravi Kahlon said Wednesday that he won't join the race to replace outgoing leader, and B.C. premier, John Horgan.
Horgan announced last week that he plans to make way for a new leader, but said he wouldn't step down until the party chose his successor.
He said his "health is good, but (his) energy flags" since his latest cancer bout. The 62-year-old had a previous battle with bladder cancer in 2008 and was diagnosed with cancer again in November after a lump was discovered in his throat.
Following the announcement, speculation began about who might be filling his shoes.
Kahlon was one of the possibilities, and told CTV News last week, "I've got some family, friends and supporters engagement to do" before making a decision.
On Wednesday, he said he'd back David Eby, if the attorney general decides to run.
Eby is considered a frontrunner, and when asked, said he'd be having conversations with his loved ones, colleagues and the party about it.
Also a possibility is Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen, who said "never say never" last week.
Other members of the party may also come forward. An expert told CTV News that these leadership races are good opportunities to get ideas to the public, even if the person running doesn't actually win.
Any cabinet minister who runs has to resign their portfolio.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of a two-year-old boy, were among seven people killed in the Chicago-area mass shooting on July 4.
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia
Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.
-
NEW
NEW | Serious incident closes road near Courtenay, B.C.
First responders in the Comox Valley had a major road closed down for several hours Wednesday morning as they dealt with a serious incident.
-
Firefighters called to beach fire in Victoria, remind residents of ban
After a weekend beach fire nearly grew out of control, the Victoria Fire Department is reminding residents that open burning is not allowed within city limits.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede Parade: Where to watch and which roads will be closed?
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the Stampede Parade route Friday morning but how will they get there and where should they watch from?
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor
Calgary's mayor is asking members of the public and her fellow councillors to no longer refer to her as 'your worship.'
Edmonton
-
Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium open Wednesday morning
Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 became available at 10:30 a.m. MT.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December
The Alberta government announces that electricity rebates will run until December.
-
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
Toronto
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Montreal
-
Quebec caught between reducing arsenic emissions from factory and preserving 650 jobs
Quebec's government is facing pressure to address the high levels of arsenic emitted from a copper foundry in a small northwestern city without sacrificing the factory's 650 jobs and the region's economy.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
Another COVID-19 jump in Quebec with 56 new hospitalizations, 13 deaths
COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing their upward trajectory in Quebec, with the health ministry reporting an increase of 56 -- that's 183 entries and 127 discharges -- in 24 hours.
Winnipeg
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
Pilot project to replace grass in parts of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving forward with a plan to switch out the grass in some green spaces around the city.
-
Kenora man charged with arson following multiple fires
A man has been charged following a string of fires in Kenora, Ont. last week.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle swallowed as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection
A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.
-
7 Saskatchewan's bakeries worth a stop during a summer road trip
Summer in Saskatchewan is the perfect season for a road trip. If you work up an appetite, fortunately, there are plenty of hidden gems along the way that are worth a detour. Or perhaps even the delicious food on offer at these bakeries make them a worthy destination on their own. Here are seven of the province's best-kept bakery secrets.
-
Tornado warning issued for area near Kindersley, Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Kindersley including Kindersley Brock and Flaxcombe, and the R.M. of Oakdale including Coleville.
Regina
-
Displaced Ukrainians begin new life in Saskatchewan
A group of Ukrainians who fled the war at home are waking up to a new life in Saskatchewan, they arrived in Regina Monday night on a humanitarian flight from Poland.
-
Suspect arrested near east end Canadian Tire connected to 4 separate incidents: Regina police
A 24-year-old man who was arrested near the east end Canadian Tire on Tuesday is connected to two recent robberies and two other incidents, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Riders' Robertson, Lanier among CFL's top performers in Week 4
Saskatchewan Roughriders' defensive linemen Pete Robertson and Anthony Lanier were named two of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) top performers in Week 4.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
N.S. man charged after 5 dogs found neglected, starving: SPCA
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after the SPCA says his five dogs were found neglected and starving.
-
COVID-19 cases on the rise in N.B., public health yet to determine if province is seeing 'summer surge'
Over the last week, the number of positive PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests have almost doubled when compared to the week before in New Brunswick, and the province added four more deaths bringing the total to 429.
London
-
Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.
-
Council quashes push for Toronto-style apartment inspections
Slumlords were squarely in the crosshairs of city council on Tuesday evening, but how to best ensure renters have safe and properly maintained housing proved divisive.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Northern Ontario
-
East Algoma OPP say shotgun, morphine stolen during break and enter
Ontario Provincial police say guns and drugs were stolen during a break and enter Tuesday on Kensington Road in the Town of Desbarats.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
-
Work underway on new francophone cultural centre in Timmins
Construction is officially underway on a new French cultural centre in Timmins, after its original building caught fire some years ago and was demolished.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo stores targeted by overnight break-ins
Two different stores tell CTV News someone smashed their doors and took off with the cash registers.
-
Victoria Park tent encampment protesting lack of affordable housing
For the last week, tents have been set up on the island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park in what appears to be part of an annual protest.
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.