The Parade of Lost Souls and other things to do in Vancouver this weekend

November arrives in Vancouver this weekend with shorter days, earlier sunsets – especially after daylight saving time ends Sunday – and the winter holiday season looming on the horizon.

Before the festive spirit turns from spooky to Santa-filled, however, some will celebrate a last Halloween hurrah this weekend. Whether you're mourning the end of October or already mentally in December (or neither), here are some upcoming events you may want to check out.

Parade of Lost Souls

East Vancouver's Halloween tradition returns Friday with the Parade of Lost Souls, which this year is taking place at Trout Lake.

The theme of this year's free, participatory parade and celebration is "unplugged." The festivities begin with the child-focused Parade of Little Souls at 6:30 p.m. Full processions of the adult parade will occur at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and a variety of other "fantastical performances," art installations and food trucks are planned for the evening.

A ticketed, adults-only afterparty is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. at the Biltmore Cabaret on Prince Edward Street.

Art Party

The Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting its fall "Art Party" on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The event is a chance to bid farewell to the gallery's outgoing exhibition, "Black and White and Everything In Between: A Monochrome Journey," as well as get an early look at the incoming Firelei Báez exhibit.

"Alongside the art, experience cutting-edge contemporary performances, DJ sets, a rooftop Diwali celebration and more," the gallery says on its website.

Tickets start at $35 for gallery members and $50 for non-members and include one complimentary drink and access to all exhibitions and performances.

Vancouver Art Guild Winter Salon

A different kind of art party is taking place Sunday at the VanDusen Botanical Garden floral hall, when the Vancouver Art Guild hosts its 23rd annual show and sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the sale, also referred to as the guild's "winter salon," is free, but does not include admission to the botanical garden.

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

Friday marks the start of the third annual Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl, a self-guided tour of more than 30 different bakeries and cafes offering specialty croissants for a limited time.

This year's crawl runs until Nov. 21, and participants are invited to vote for their favourite flavour. More information, including a list of participating businesses and their creations, can be found on the croissant crawl website.

Whitecaps face playoff elimination

It's win or go home for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday as they host LAFC trailing 1-0 in a best-of-three playoff series.

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m. at B.C. Place. If the match ends in a tie, a winner will be determined via penalty kicks.

The BC Lions are also in playoff action this weekend, but not at home. The CFL club is headed to Saskatchewan for the West Division Semifinal on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The Lions won't have a home game in the playoffs unless they make it to the Grey Cup, which is being held at B.C. Place on Nov. 17.