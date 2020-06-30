KELOWNA, B.C. -- British Columbia is now in Phase 3, which means non essential travel restrictions have been lifted.

Throughout the last few days Krissy Vann has been exploring the Okanagan Bucketlist and the most recent visit included a trip to Mission Hill Family Estate in Kelowna.

Mission Hill enjoys stunning views of the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan Valley allows for winemaking that celebrates the richness and diversity of the area.

As their doors have reopened they have now transitioned to a reservations-only experience.

This allows for a safe and more personalized tour of this jewel of a winery.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a glass of wine prior to commencing their tour.

They are then led through the manicured grounds that exude sophisticated luxury.

Many of the tours take guests through the vineyards and the barrel cellar, and include a culinary experience.

The utmost safety precautions have been taken to ensure an elevated guest experience where one can simply focus on tantalizing their palettes with the tastes and sights of the Okanagan.

