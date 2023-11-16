VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'The Canucks are making me smile for the first time in a while': Fans react to team's historic start

    The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history. Going into Thursday night's game against the Calgary Flames, three players (Quinn Hughes, JT Miller and Elias Pettersson) were tied for the NHL lead in points.

    Brock Boeser also sat tied for the league lead in goals scored.

    CTV News spoke with fans and a local sports personality about the team’s unexpected and red-hot start.

